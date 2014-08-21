Zildjian at Drum Expo 2014

DRUM EXPO 2014: Avedis Zildjian I (the first) was an Armenian alchemist in the city of Constantinople in the early seventeenth century. While attempting to create gold by combining base metals, he discovered an alloy of copper, tin, and traces of silver with unique sound qualities.

In 1618, Avedis used his secret alloy to create cymbals of spectacular clarity and power. The sound of the instruments was so extraordinary that the Sultan invited Avedis to live at court (Topkapi Palace) to make cymbals for the Sultan's elite Janissary Bands.

As Avedis' reputation grew, the Sultan gave him the name "Zildjian" in Armenian (Zilciyan in Turkish), a word meaning "son of cymbal maker."

In 1623, Avedis was granted permission to leave the palace in order to start his own business in a suburb of Constantinople named Psamatia. That same business is now nearly four centuries old and has been passed down to Zildjian heirs for fifteen generations.

Relocating to America in 1929, Avedis III moved the Zildjian factory to Quincy, MA and then to its current location in Norwell, MA for Zildjian's 350th Anniversary. The business passed to Avedis' son, Armand in 1977 and then to Armand's daughter, Craigie, in 1999.

Currently, Craigie and her sister Debbie continue the family tradition in what is recognized as the oldest family-owned business in America.

Zildjian Kerope

These hand crafted cymbals look as they sound - rich, dark, and complex. Reminiscent of cymbals from the 50s and 60s yet distinctly modern and relevant for today's music, the cymbal line is named in honour of Kerope Zildjian, who presided over one of the most storied periods in Zildjian history.

Learn more about the Zildjian Kerope cymbals

Zildjian Project 391 - Sound Lab Limited Editions

Zildjian is pleased to introduce a limited edition cymbal concept from the Zildjian Sound Lab: Project 391. Designed for drummers looking for bright, explosive and cutting sound in a premium cymbal, Project 391 cymbals will be offered in 2014 for a limited time only.

Learn more about the Zildjian Project 391 - Sound Lab Limited Editions cymbals

Zildjian Gen16 Buffed Bronze

The Zildjian Sound Lab has created the next generation of reduced volume cymbals, the Gen16 Buffed Bronze Series. Using knowledge gained from the original Gen16 nickel plated cymbal line, Zildjian craftsman drew upon the Company's rich design history to make subtle but important changes to the bell profiles of the original cymbals.

Learn more about the Zildjian Gen16 Buffed Bronze cymbals

For more information, visit the official Zildjian website, or connect with them on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.