Zildjian Kerope cymbals

DRUM EXPO 2014: These hand crafted cymbals look as they sound - rich, dark, and complex. Reminiscent of cymbals from the 50s and 60s yet distinctly modern and relevant for today's music, the cymbal line is named in honour of Kerope Zildjian, who presided over one of the most storied periods in Zildjian history.

From 1865 until his death in 1909 in Constantinople, Kerope continued to develop the classic K Zildjian sound, coveted by the world's greatest drummers. In memory of Kerope's contribution to cymbal making and his deep commitment to craftsmanship, the Zildjian family is introducing a line of cymbals that includes 14" and 15" hats as well as 18", 19", 20" and 22" models.

The Zildjian Sound Lab collaborated with New York based drummer, Zach Danziger, to design the new line of Kerope cymbals. Exhaustive research into cymbals dating back to the 1950s and 1960s was critical in capturing the authentic look, feel and sound of K Zildjian cymbals, renowned for their rich, dark tones and crafted, old world appearance. Zildjian also sought input from top artists from around the world.

