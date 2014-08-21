Image 1 of 3 Zildjian Gen16 Buffed Bronze cymbals 1 Image 2 of 3 Zildjian Gen16 Buffed Bronze cymbals 2 Image 3 of 3 Zildjian Gen16 Buffed Bronze cymbals 3

DRUM EXPO 2014: The Zildjian Sound Lab has created the next generation of reduced volume cymbals, the Gen16 Buffed Bronze Series.

Using knowledge gained from the original Gen16 nickel plated cymbal line, Zildjian craftsman drew upon the Company's rich design history to make subtle but important changes to the bell profiles of the original cymbals.

Read more: Zildjian 2019 K/K Sweet/Oriental

Additional lathing has also been applied on the larger size models to increase the lower fundamental overtone structure. Also significant is the rich buffed bronze finish of the new line that greatly enhances its appearance and produces a warmer tone than the original Gen16 nickel-plated models.

Learn more about the Zildjian Gen16 Buffed Bronze

Return to the Zildjian booth