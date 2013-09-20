Weekend Woodshed

Osbourne, Iommi, Butler and Palmer

Shock news this week! Turns out that instead of Brad Wilk, you could have been listening to the skilled beats of ELP prog leg' Carl Palmer on Sabbath's latest album 13. Apparently, when negotiations with Bill Ward broke down, Carl was the first one asked to take his place, but couldn't take up the offer.

Drumming Dad

This Daddy Day Care fella rocks out on an e-kit with a cover of Bugyean's 'Americans' while carrying three very small children.

Maloney vs Homme

We still love this video of Josh Homme breaking the news to firey-tempered stickswoman Samantha Maloney that she's auditioning not for QOTSA but the 'Eagles Of Fart Metal'…

New issue of Rhythm

Subscribers and early-bird shoppers will already have their mitts on the October issue of Rhythm, but in case you haven't, we can promise you that it's a cracking issue. Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders is on the cover, and we can confirm he's a gent, and talked to us at length about the band's new Number One album AM, his high-profile gigs at Glasto and the Olympics and his maturing as a player. It's a great interview. On top of that we've got Marco Minnemann's Essential Drum Albums, Jake Stacey and his impressive kit collection, Jim MacPherson of The Breeders, ZZ Top's Frank Beard, The Answer's James Heatley and more. Plus part one of our series on Hybrid set-ups, all about mixing acoustic drums with electronics.

We've got reviews of gear from Crush, Meinl, Provenance, Yamaha, Olympus, and Natal, and all the usual great tuition. Plus learn to play tracks by Nirvana, Daft Punk and Genesis!

And if you're an iPad owner, check out our fantastic Matt Helders moving cover, on the digital edition that's available on iTunes from Tuesday!

100 Greatest Drum Beats

Tell you what, we really spoil you lot. Not only is there a new issue of Rhythm out this week, but our new Special - Rhythm presents 100 Greatest Drum Beats hits the shops and iTunes this week.

We've picked 100 of our favourite beats of all time, and as well as profiling them we show you how to play them - with 25 of those beats having accompanying video tutorials! Some of the UK's best tutors, including Pete Riley and Gabor Dornyei, Mike Sturgis and Rich Patterson from The Institute got on board to show you how you can play tracks such as 'Won't Get Fooled Again', 'Rock And Roll', 'Rosanna', 'Smells Like Teen Spirit', 'The Trooper', 'In The Air Tonight' and more. It's priced just £6.99 from all good newsagents and £5.99 for the digital edition for iPad enhanced with video, from next Thursday!

Watch out on MusicRadar/Rhythm over the coming week for more on this exciting new Rhythm Special!

Drum Cover of the week

Brandon and his mate Mack double-drumming to System Of A Down's Toxicity. Can't argue with that.

