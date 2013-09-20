The Great British drum hero tells Rhythm about his scariest gig at the Olympics, his evolution as a player, flying the flag with Premier drums and trying different things on Arctic Monkeys fantastic new album.
Plus: Fans of all things move-y, shine-y and darn right technologically impressive, check out our iPad edition for a very special HD front cover!
INTERVIEWED
Marco Minnemann
Jim Macpherson
Jeremy Stacey
James Heatley
Benny Horowitz
Frank Beard
Plus: Want to know how to make the most of acoustic and the wonders of electronic gear? Check out our feature on hybrid setups
REVIEWED
Crush Sublime E3 Maple kit
Meinl Artisan percussion
Provenance snare drums
Yamaha DTX522 and DTX562 e-kits
Olympus LS07 recorder
Natal Pure Stave snare drum
LEARN
Learn how to nail Daft Punk's summer hit Get Lucky, Nirvana classic Heart Shaped Box and Down and Out by Genesis. Plus there's all of your favourite regular lessons from Pete Riley, Jason Bowld, Colin Woolway and more.
WIN
Win a BC Gigster worth £799!
All this and more in the October issue of Rhythm available now from all good newsagents, online or digitally at the Google Play Store or from Apple Newsstand. Get yourself a copy from Apple Newsstand and enjoy all of our tuition content plus bonus videos, image galleries and other content.
October issue of Rhythm on sale now!
The Great British drum hero tells Rhythm about his scariest gig at the Olympics, his evolution as a player, flying the flag with Premier drums and trying different things on Arctic Monkeys fantastic new album.