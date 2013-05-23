Vintage drum gear: Reno Pressure Ring Drum Kit

Sadly Terry suffered latterly from poor health and, Eric says, “I bought the kit, not to sell it on, but out of respect for Terry.” The kit’s restoration has been undertaken by Eric’s friend and pupil Paul Bryans.

“Paul has put his heart into it,” adds Eric. “When I got the kit from Eric,” Paul explains, “it was basically just dirty, but intact. It was taken apart quite easily and I cleaned the wrap but without going too far, so as to retain its originality.” Reno offered kits in 10 finishes and Paul says, “I cleaned a small area on a tom and I reckon it’s Blue Pearl.”

Paul had some of the metal parts re-chromed before he and Eric displayed the kit at last year’s UK National Drum Fair where these photos were taken. “I’ve since got the rest done. So now all the rack system and legs, etc, including all the wing nut fixings, are done. Everything else is totally original. The sizes are 15"x12", 15"x15", 18"x17" and 20"x20".”

