Vintage drum gear: Reno Pressure Ring Drum Kit

Bass drum with head removed to show the complex internal tensioning mechanism and thin plywood shell.

Historically, there have been several attempts to devise a single tuning mechanism, from Leedy and Ludwig’s Knob Tension to Arbiter’s AT, but ultimately they have all been spurned by drummers.

Reno’s Pressure Ring design had the calf skins pushed upwards from inside, the reverse of normal drums where the skins are pulled downwards.

The internal mechanism which accomplished this was operated via a single, large slot-head screw positioned centrally on the outer shell.

The complex internal gubbins made the drums extra-heavy and what with the thin shells the enormous top toms could not be mounted on a bass drum holder, but instead were supported on a basic console-like rack.