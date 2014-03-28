The best drum microphones in the world today
Welcome to our round-up of the best drum microphones, from affordable sets for budget-conscious players to high-quality recording solutions. Here we've gathered a small selection of our highest-scoring reviews for your browsing convenience.
All of the following gear has been given the stamp of approval - not to mention rigorous testing - by the venerable Rhythm magazine, scoring at least four out of five in the gruelling review process.
Click through the gallery to take a look at the mic sets we've selected and read the full in-depth reviews.
MXL Drum Microphones
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Mics are equally critical to your overall sound and deserve the same deliberation and appreciation as the gear itself, with that in mind these are well worth a look.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW:MXL 603, Cube, V67n and A-55 Kicker Microphones
BUY: MXL 603 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Full Compass
BUY: MXL Cube currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Full Compass
BUY: MXL V67n currently available from:
US: Full Compass
Sontronics DM Drum Mics
MusicRadar’s verdict:
As a set the Sontronics DM range blend well and capture a clear up-close picture of the drum kit with little need for EQ.They arewell-tuned drum mics that deliver balanced clarity right off the bat and keep EQing to a minimum.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sontronics DM Drum Mics
BUY: Sontronics DM1B currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
BUY: Sontronics DM1S currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
BUY: Sontronics DM1T currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
MXL Essentials Drum Recording Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
MXL's two-mic Essentials Drum Recording Kit makes a refreshing change in a market full of five and seven-piece mic kits. The emphasis here is definitely on quality over quantity and both mics deliver professional results and won't require upgrading in the future.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MXL Essentials Drum Recording Kit
BUY: MXL A-55 Kicker currently available from:
UK: Thomann | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
BUY: MXL 606 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
DPA d:vote 4099 and MMC2011 microphones
MusicRadar’s verdict:
While these mics are undoubtedly small in stature, their performance is truly professional and the above average prices are more than justified by the quality of sound on offer.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DPA d:vote 4099 and MMC2011 microphones
BUY: DPA d:vote 4099 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Audio-Technica Drum Mics
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Whether recording or working in a live environment, these mics are suited to both. There are cheaper options available from Audio-Technica but these review models are worth the extra expenditure.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio-Technica Drum Mics
BUY: Audio-Technica ATM250DE currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
BUY: Audio-Technica AE3000 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
BUY: Audio-Technica ATM350 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Lewitt DTP Beat Kit Pro 7 Mic Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Lewitt's combined audio experience is evident in the Pro 7 kit. The innovative designs, road-proof build and excellent sound reproduction add up to a seriously impressive set of drum mics.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lewitt DTP Beat Kit Pro 7 Mic Kit
BUY: Lewitt DTP Beat Kit Pro 7 Mic Kit currently available from:
US: Full Compass
Blue Microphones Drum Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Less of an accessory than a serious tool for the drummer who records regularly (or even the studio owner who requires their capability), the mics are expensive but their exceptional performance justifies the outlay."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blue Microphones Drum Kit
BUY: Blue Microphones Drum Kit currently available from:
US: Full Compass