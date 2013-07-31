Roland at Drum Expo 2013

Drum Expo 2013: A world leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of electronic drum kits, Roland have long been blazing a trail.

Our V-Drums range can be used by beginners, intermediate, semi pro and professional drummers alike and are played by some of the biggest bands in the world, adorning some of the biggest stages too.

The versatility of our V-Drums means you can use them anywhere (our Roland TD4-KP is designed to be portable), while enabling you to expand your set-up as you develop and create a world of new sound.

You can even mix them with your current acoustic set-up, using one of our drum modules, percussion sounds or even our Roland BT-1 trigger bar to create the ultimate hybrid drum kit, giving you an unforgettable drumming experience.

Check out the full range of Roland products and download a brochure here.

Roger Taylor (Duran Duran) on the Roland TD-30KV Electronic Drums

Duran Duran are currently in the studio penning their new album and drummer Roger Taylor is embracing electronic drums in his sound as much today as ever. Here he takes us through why he loves Roland's flagship TD-30KV V-Drums kit and how he's using it on the new Duran Duran album.

Click here for an exclusive Roland video with Craig Blundell discussing hybrid drumming.

TD-4KP Roland V-Drums Portable Overview

Featuring a small footprint and innovative folding design for fast breakdown and easy transport/storage, the TD-4KP V-Drums Portable is the ultimate electronic drum kit for mobile drumming and small spaces.

Click here to watch a brand new Roland video featuring Ryan Jenkinson talk about how to create a hybrid drum kit.

Roland BT-1 Bar Trigger Pad Overview with Sarah Jones

Sarah Jones (Hot Chip, Bat For Lashes) shows us how she incorporates electronic percussion with her acoustic drum kit to create a hybrid set-up. To trigger all electronic sounds while playing, she uses the Roland BT-1 Percussion Pads with an SPD-SX Sampling Pad.

Click here to see Jason Bowld demo-ing the Roland BT-1 trigger pad.

For more information, visit the official Roland website, or connect with them on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.