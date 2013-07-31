Roland BT-1 trigger bar

Drum Expo 2013: If you own an acoustic kit, the BT-1 bar trigger pad offers an easy and affordable way to use electronics without jumping headfirst into the world of electronic drum kits. Once installed and connected to a sound source (such as the SPD-SX sampling pad), the BT-1 will enable you to play with new drum sounds or entire backing tracks, all from behind your trusty acoustic drum kit. The BT-1 can also be used to add more triggers to an existing V-Drums kit, saving space on the drum rack.

With a curved shape that mounts on the side of an acoustic drum or V-Drums pad, the BT-1 provides a convenient playing surface without the need to reconfigure your existing drum kit layout. The BT-1 is great for playing sounds in a Roland V-Drums module or SPD-series percussion pad, but it can also act as a controller for a variety of functions such as start/stop of backing songs, phrase loops, and much more.

The superior sensors within the BT-1 are tuned to eliminate crosstalk when playing surrounding drums - so you'll only hear it when you hit it.

Compact and reliable single-trigger pad

A great way to add electronic triggering to any acoustic kit or additional triggering to a V-Drums set

Curved shape for easy mounting on a V-Pad or acoustic drum kit

Can be mounted to acoustic drums from 8 inch to 18 inch

Easy to attach via a drum tension rod; attachment parts for standard rod-type mounts included

Internal design eliminates vibration which causes false triggering while playing surrounding drums and pads

Adding electronics to acoustic drums

The BT-1 is an easy and affordable way to integrate electronics with your acoustic kit. Unlike large round pads and inconvenient foot switches the BT-1 blends seamlessly with your kit while increasing its capabilities. It can be mounted to your acoustic drums (from 8 inch to 18 inch diameter) or to any rod-type mount (from 8mm to 12.5mm).

Additional triggering for V-Drums kits

If you own a Roland V-Drums kit or SPD-series instrument, the compact BT-1 makes it simple to incorporate additional triggers without having to add more pads to your kit.

Add triggers without reconfiguring your set-up

Because the BT-1 can be mounted to your existing acoustic drums and V-Pads, you can easily add additional triggers without needing to move drums and cymbals to accommodate them. The compact design of the BT-1 provides a solid playing surface to continuously expand the expressive power of your Roland percussion rig.

