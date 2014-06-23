Home News On MusicRadar/Rhythm this month By Rhythm magazine 2014-06-23T13:43:00.173Z This month's best drum features Shares Eight great drum performances from this year's Download festival (Image credit: Darren Staples/Reuters/Corbis) Download 2014 Eight great drum performances from Download 2014 Prev Page 1 of 4 Next Prev Page 1 of 4 Next As Blondie turn 40, here's a look at drummer Clem Burke's set-up Clem Burke's drum set-up in pictures Blondie legendClem Burke's drum set-up in pictures- CLICK HERE Prev Page 2 of 4 Next Prev Page 2 of 4 Next The Foos man's latest musical project Taylor Hawkins on Birds Of Satan Dave Elitch talks metal supergroups and Miley Cyrus Prev Page 3 of 4 Next Prev Page 3 of 4 Next Who was victorious in the lookalikes' drum battle? Chad Smith and Will Ferell's drum-off! Chad Smith and Will Ferell's drum-off! Prev Page 4 of 4 Next Prev Page 4 of 4 Next Shares