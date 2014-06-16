The 8 greatest drumming performances of Download 2014

Their Download set was only the second time the multi-platinum Grammy-nominated US rock band have toured the UK – the last time was towards the end of last year supporting Nickelback – and it’s also a homecoming for their Coventry-born drummer Jen Ledger. A short but awesome set witnessed Jen’s Dave Grohl-esque power behind the kit, particularly impressive as she sings a lot too – with no let up in her whole-body drumming style. We were particularly blown away by the even double-kick and flashes of tasty technique on display as the band played their hits ‘Hero’ and ‘Monster’ and tracks from new album Rise. They may not be that well known on this side of the pond, but on this evidence that’s surely got to change.