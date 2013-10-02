New drum gear of the month: review round-up (October 2013)
Ahead Bell Brass Snare
Every month, MusicRadar's sister magazine Rhythm - the UK's best-selling drum magazine - publishes the best independent drum reviews.
Here we're pulled together all of the cymbals, drum kits, electronic drums, percussion and any other miscellaneous drum gear reviewed in September.
All the equipment on show here was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 22o, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Whatever sound you wish for, this snare can be heard... clear as a bell."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ahead Bell Brass Snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 220)
Tycoon Chiselled Orange Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This cost-effective Chiselled Orange cajon has a thumbs-up for its price and reasonable sound."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tycoon Chiselled Orange Cajon review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 220)
Amedia Ahmet Legend Cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"These cymbals are superb examples of cymbalsmithery of the highest order and represent the tip of the Amedia iceberg."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Amedia Ahmet Legend Cymbals review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 220)
Tycoon Cherry Red Acrylic Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"While this Cherry Red Acrylic cajon is striking - an 'object of desire' - it is on the expensive side."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tycoon Cherry Red Acrylic Cajon review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 220)
Echo Custom Drums Apollo 2 Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The partnership of the excellent Evans 360 heads and the aluminium shells seems inseparable - what a great-sounding, versatile kit, suitable for almost any genre."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Echo Custom Drums Apollo 2 Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 220)
Tycoon Roundback Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Roundback could literally beat other cajons hands down with its full tone and versatility."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tycoon Roundback Cajon review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 220)
Liberty Drums Birch Snare Drum
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A versatile drum made by a fast-growing UK builder, yet more proof of the drum building talent on these shores."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Liberty Drums Birch Snare Drum review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 220)
Ludwig Questlove Breakbeats Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An affordable kit that lives up to its design, this kit will suit any style of 'groove' player and is even a great quality set for kids. Breakbeats offers a cohesive package of portability, sound and all-round style!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ludwig Questlove Breakbeats Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 220)