New drum gear of the month: review round-up (November 2013)
Yamaha DTX562 Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"While the lower-end DTX kits offer a great deal for your wallet, it is worth shelling out the extra for the enhanced response and feel of these TCS pads."
4 out of 5
Crush Sublime E3 Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Crush has gone all-out to ensure the tone created is authentically vintage - just add years of smoke and a touch of sweat and we think that they will come extremely close.￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼"
4 out of 5
Meinl Artisan Edition Cajons
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Artisan cajons are exceptionally well crafted. They have subtle and colourful tones, befitting their flamenco genre. But they are too expensive - how can a simple wooden box cost 500 quid?"
3 out of 5
Provenance F4 Phantom Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It requires wads of cash, but this snare is a genuine work of one-off art, as well as a fantastic drum."
4 out of 5
Yamaha DTX522 Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The DTX502 and its accompanying kit offers so much as a practice tool at home and maybe even for gigging too."
4 out of 5
Natal Pure Stave Walnut Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Natal's stave expertise is evident and this is a finely crafted snare that could enhance practically any player's kit."
4 out of 5
Provenance Bentley Piccolo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A stunning drum that not only offer up amazing sounds, but also shows just what you can do with an old motor. We wonder if they can whisk something up from our old Ford Escort..."
4 out of 5
Olympus LS-14 Digital Recorder
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Obviously the LS-14 isn't an alternative to going into the studio, but it is a handy, relatively inexpensive way to ensure you capture those inspired moments of creativity without fail."
4 out of 5
