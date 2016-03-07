New drum gear of the month: review round-up (March 2016)
Bosphorus XT
It was cajon heaven this month as we looked at new models from La Rosa, while there was also an intriguing new pedal.
Here we take a look back at all of the drum gear that was reviewed on the site in February. We start with these lush metals from Bosphorus.
MusicRadar's Verdict
"The Bosphorus XT Edition cymbals show that sometimes it pays to listen to professionals."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bosphorus XT cymbals review
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Schlagwerk Cajon Pedal
MusicRadar's Verdict
”The CAP 100 is an excellently well-made pedal, but the downside is it comes at a big, big cost.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schlagwerk Cajon Pedal review
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Hammerax EFX Cymbals
MusicRadar's Verdict
”An interesting selection of highly unusual metals – perhaps not for a cymbal purist.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hammerax EFCX Cymbals review
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
La Rosa Percussion Studio Cajon
MusicRadar's Verdict
”A good value cajon that won't let you down.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: La Rosa Percussion Studio Cajon review
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
La Rosa Percussion Signature Cajon
MusicRadar's Verdict
”The broad range of sounds, coupled with its adjustability, make this cajon a winner.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: La Rosa Percussion Signature Cajon review
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)