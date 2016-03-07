New drum gear of the month: review round-up (March 2016)

It was cajon heaven this month as we looked at new models from La Rosa, while there was also an intriguing new pedal.

Here we take a look back at all of the drum gear that was reviewed on the site in February. We start with these lush metals from Bosphorus.

MusicRadar's Verdict

"The Bosphorus XT Edition cymbals show that sometimes it pays to listen to professionals."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Bosphorus XT cymbals review

(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)