New drum gear of the month: review round-up (February 2012)
Drum gear of the month: February 2012
Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Future Music and Guitar Techniques - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of kits, percussion, accessories and more from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issues 198 and 199 and published on MusicRadar throughout January.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: a kit from Brazilian makers Odery.
Odery Eyedentity Series drums
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Stunning finishes, top quality materials, superb attention to detail and exceptional value. A couple of easily sorted hardware quibbles aside, Odery's Eyedentity is an exciting alternative to the norm.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Odery Eyedentity Series drums
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 198)
Worldmax Traditional Black Wood Hoop Snares
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Like all Worldmax drums these snares are well made and feature a level of specification that's at odds with their prices. Their performances compare well with drums costing twice the amount.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Worldmax Traditional Black Wood Hoop Snares
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 198)
DrumCraft Double Drop-Clutch
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Effective solution to a problem which has long vexed drummers, DrumCraft's sturdy double drop-clutch allows drummers to get a great hi-hat wash while thundering on the double kicks.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DrumCraft Double Drop-Clutch
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 198)
Natal Steel Shell Snares
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Natal's good-looking steel snare has six hand-hammered finishes to choose from. The sheer bravado of the design and attention to detail bode well. It's onwards and upwards for Natal.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Natal Steel Shell Snares
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 198)
BUY: Natal Steel Shell Snares currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Roland SPD-SX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
This is a must-have product which could make us run out of adjectives describing it - suffice to say the SPD-SX is as stunning as it is formidable!
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland SPD-SX
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 198)
BUY: Roland SPD-SX currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Silverstone Drum Thrones
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Silverstone thrones are the product of diligent research, time-honoured skills and quality materials. Handmade in the UK and excellent value for money, they are an exciting and bar-raising addition to the market.
FULL REVIEW: Silverstone Drum Thrones
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 198)
Pearl Masters Premium Legend Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Pearl's expertise is all over this solidly-constructed, great looking and exquisite-sounding kit.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pearl Masters Premium Legend Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 199)
BUY: Pearl Masters Premium Legend Kit currently available from:
UK: DV247
US: Full Compass
Drumport drum insert
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The Drumport looks great and undeniably sounds impressive - give it a try.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Drumport drum insert
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 199)
Meinl HCS Cymbal Pack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Surprisingly good cymbals that would make a sensible purchase for any beginner.
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl HCS Cymbal Pack
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 199)
BUY: Meinl HCS Cymbal Pack currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
Performance Percussion PP142 Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
This superb value cajon fills a much-needed space in a market which is abundant with mid-price and mouth-watering high end 'Boutique' instruments.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Performance Percussion PP142 Cajon
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 199)
Dixon Black Widow Drums
MusicRadar’s verdict:
There are infinitely better complete kits (with drums and hardware) for around the same money.
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dixon Black Widow Drums
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 199)
Ludwig The Brick
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The Brick is a winner - it looks slick, sounds terrific and is affordable.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ludwig The Brick
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 199)
BUY: Ludwig The Brick currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Ludwig Corey Miller Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
High-end snare that does what its supposed to.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ludwig Corey Miller Snare
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 199
BUY: Ludwig Corey Miller Snare currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Ludwig Joey Kramer Model
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Not for the faint of wallet, this is one mighty snare.
4 out of 5
BUY Ludwig Joey Kramer Model currently available from:
UK/Europe: Thomann
FULL REVIEW: Ludwig Joey Kramer Model
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 199)
BUY: Ludwig Joey Kramer Model currently available from:
UK: Thomann