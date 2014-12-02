New drum gear of the month: review round-up (December 2014)

Another strong case for going wood-free...

The much-respected Rhythm magazine publishes the best independent reviews of drum kits and components, electronic drum kits, cymbals, sticks and other drum accessories on a monthly basis.

You can also find all of the reviews here on MusicRadar. In this gallery we've collected every product posted on the site during November, and originally published in Rhythm issue 235.

First up, it's the Echo Custom Drums Apollo 2 kit...

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"This kit is beautifully crafted, portable, powerful and capable of being dropped into any musical situation."

5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Echo Custom Drums Apollo 2 Kit review

(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 235)