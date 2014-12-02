New drum gear of the month: review round-up (December 2014)
Echo Custom Drums Apollo 2 Kit
The much-respected Rhythm magazine publishes the best independent reviews of drum kits and components, electronic drum kits, cymbals, sticks and other drum accessories on a monthly basis.
You can also find all of the reviews here on MusicRadar. In this gallery we've collected every product posted on the site during November, and originally published in Rhythm issue 235.
First up, it's the Echo Custom Drums Apollo 2 kit...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This kit is beautifully crafted, portable, powerful and capable of being dropped into any musical situation."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Echo Custom Drums Apollo 2 Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 235)
DW Design Series Frequent Flyer Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If the origins of the Frequent Flyer lie in acoustic settings, the finished product is more than capable of punching above its weight."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DW Design Series Frequent Flyer Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 235)
BUY: DW Design Series Frequent Flyer Kit currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Roland TD-1KV
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The TD-1's flexible pedal positioning, upgradeability and solid construction mean that, unlike other budget set-ups, you're unlikely to damage or outgrow this kit in a hurry."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland TD-1KV review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 235)
BUY: Roland TD-1KV currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
Dixon Hammered Brass Artisan snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Another addition to the must-try list in the mid-price snare market."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dixon Hammered Brass Artisan snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 235)
Music Nomad Cymbal Cleaner and Drum Detailer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're looking to give your gear a spruce then this is a good option. We found it didn't revive our kit in the way we had hoped, but at this price it's worth a look."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Music Nomad Cymbal Cleaner and Drum Detailer review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 235)
Vic Firth Vic Kick bass drum beaters
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Three interesting additions to the Vic Firth catalogue, all of which are solid performers, but the VKB-3 really is something special."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vic Firth Vic Kick bass drum beaters review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 235)