Dixon Hammered Brass Artisan snare

Another addition to the must-try list in the mid-price snare market.

For almost 40 years, Dixon has successfully gained and maintained a reputation for its cost-effective but trustworthy drum accessories, hardware and affordable drums.

The unveiling of Dixon's Artisan Series saw the status of this Taiwanese-based company rapidly elevated with this range of pro-quality drums.

Build

Today we are looking at a 14"x61⁄2" Hammered Brass snare. With solid, deep-chromed hardware throughout and a superb glossy finish, the snare appears extremely well made.

"A well-aimed centre smack produces an impressive, dark woody bark from the thin shell"

Though Dixon mentions Evans G1s within their snare specification, the supplied heads are a white coated Evans Level 360 for the batter, partnered by a thin, transparent Snare Side 300 - also members of Evans' excellent Level 360 family.

Large overlapping circular indentations make this drum look formidable. While the beading on the thin shell adds rigidity and strength, the hammering enhances both the appearance and the overall drum sound.

Hands On

This shining snare has considerable visual appeal, saying 'you know you want to hit me'.

Brass shells are renowned for their bright sound and often, and quite oddly, we are often fooled into thinking it sounds like wood, and this snare is no exception. A well-aimed centre smack produces an impressive, dark woody bark from the thin shell.

Close-up it's possible to feel its power, with the snare sledge-hammering the airwaves. Moving slightly off-centre allows its brassy brightness to shine and demonstrates a clear warning of its cutting potential.

A stick slice across the triple-flanged hoop and the head causes incisor-like cutting action, like the proverbial hot knife through butter.