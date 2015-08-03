New drum gear of the month: review round-up (August 2015)

July was another gear-filled month for (our sister publication) Rhythm's dedicated reviews team. Over the last few weeks we've had in-depth reviews of new cajons, Stagg and Paiste cymbals, Roland's new V Drums module and a mouth-watering custom kit from Echo.

All of the reviews in this gallery featured on the site in the last month and were originally published in Rhythm magazine. Browse on to see all of last month's drum reviews...

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"The TD-25 represents the highest quality, and quickest self-contained option in its class."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Roland TD-25KV review

BUY: Roland TD-25KV currently available from:

UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music

USA: Sweetwater | Full Compass

(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)