New drum gear of the month: review round-up (August 2015)
Roland TD-25KV
July was another gear-filled month for (our sister publication) Rhythm's dedicated reviews team. Over the last few weeks we've had in-depth reviews of new cajons, Stagg and Paiste cymbals, Roland's new V Drums module and a mouth-watering custom kit from Echo.
All of the reviews in this gallery featured on the site in the last month and were originally published in Rhythm magazine. Browse on to see all of last month's drum reviews...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The TD-25 represents the highest quality, and quickest self-contained option in its class."
4 out of 5
Stagg SENSA-ORBIS Cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Clearly designed with specialist duties in mind, in the right hands the ORBIS range makes an ear-shredding alternative to regular cymbals."
4 out of 5
J. Leiva Travel Series Omeya Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This Travel Series Omeya cajon takes portability to the next level and in doing so, doesn't appear to have its sound compromised."
3 out of 5
Paiste PSTX Cymbals Series
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Adventurous, relatively cheap and mostly great fun."
3 out of 5
EcHo Custom Drums Cuprano Custom Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The EcHo Cuprano kit is quite simply stunning. The craftsmanship on display is immaculate and the instruments themselves offer something very different."
5 out of 5
