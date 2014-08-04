New drum gear of the month: review round-up (August 2014)

Every issue, Rhythm magazine reviews the latest drums, hardware, cymbals, percussion and other drum-related accessories.

Here we’ve gathered all of the reviews featured on the site throughout July, all of which was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 229/230/231, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.

Read more: Stagg 52 Series Hardware

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“A kit this size is always going to involve compromises, but while the kit is well made, the quality of sound on offer is, in our opinion, a compromise too far.”

3 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Tama Silverstar Cocktail-JAM kit review

(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 229)

BUY: Tama Silverstar Cocktail-JAM kit currently available from:

UK:Andertons Music | Thomann

US: Sweetwater | Full Compass