New drum gear of the month: review round-up (August 2014)
Tama Silverstar Cocktail-JAM kit
Every issue, Rhythm magazine reviews the latest drums, hardware, cymbals, percussion and other drum-related accessories.
Here we’ve gathered all of the reviews featured on the site throughout July, all of which was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 229/230/231, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
Read more: Stagg 52 Series Hardware
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A kit this size is always going to involve compromises, but while the kit is well made, the quality of sound on offer is, in our opinion, a compromise too far.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tama Silverstar Cocktail-JAM kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 229)
BUY: Tama Silverstar Cocktail-JAM kit currently available from:
UK:Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Meinl Byzance Vintage Pure Rides
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A little off the beaten track but no less superb for it, these rides are as rich in tone and colour as their appearances. They're not cheap, but instruments with this much character justify the outlay.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Byzance Vintage Pure Rides review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 229)
BUY: Meinl Byzance Vintage Pure Rides currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
Evans Heavyweight drum heads
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“These Heavyweight heads do exactly what they say on the tin by delivering rock-solid heads for hard hitters.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Evans Heavyweight drum heads review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 229)
BUY: Evans Heavyweight drum heads currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Liberty Avant Series Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Liberty continues to evolve and this latest Avant kit is the best yet. Well designed and built to exacting high standards with unique lugs and a badge to be proud of.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Liberty Avant Series Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 229)
Mapex Black Panther Nomad Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Mapex has delivered another highly playable, wonderful-sounding snare drum. As its mentor intended, it's a snare suitable for a wide variety of moods and styles and is great value to boot.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Black Panther Nomad Snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 229)
BUY: Mapex Black Panther Nomad Snare currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
Bosphorus Master Vintage cymbal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“These unique cymbals truly deserve the appellation 'Master Vintage'.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bosphorus Master Vintage cymbal review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 230)
Pearl SensiTone Metal Shell snares
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Always popular and attractively priced, the rejuvenated SensiTone snares are cleverly designed and gimmick- free. There's a cool sounding model to suit every pocket.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pearl SensiTone Metal Shell snares review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 230)
UFIP Natural cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This versatile range features something for a staggering array of tastes, but it's the dark Natural cymbals that particularly caught our attention.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UFIP Natural cymbals review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 230)
UFIP Extatic cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Extatic range will thrive in a pop environment, but it's also well worth a look for those on the hunt for articulate funk and fusion cymbals.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UFIP Extatic cymbals review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 230)
Gretsch Gold Series Aluminium Shell Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This aluminium shell drum with maple hoops has a great sound, slightly let down visually by the ordinary looking strainer.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Gold Series Aluminium Shell Snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 231)
BUY: Gretsch Gold Series Aluminium Shell Snare currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Paiste PST7 Series cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The PST7s are hugely impressive, smooth and clean - and the three weights will cover most styles.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Paiste PST7 Series cymbals review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 231)
Tama Star Classic Performer B/B kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The list of Tama endorsees who rate the Starclassic Performer B/B verges on the encyclopaedic and it's not difficult to see why. It's a solid, pro-level kit that, at this price, is absurdly good value.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tama Star Classic Performer B/B kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 231)
BUY: Tama Star Classic Performer B/B kit currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass