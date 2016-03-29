New drum gear of the month: review round-up (April 2016)
Alesis Nitro E-Kit
Our drum boffins team have been inundated with the finest that the drum and percussion world has to offer this month. Here, we look back on all of the reviews that appeared on the site in April. We start with a spanking new budget e-kit from Alesis, the Nitro.
MusicRadar's Verdict
"Yes, the Nitro is a rebranded, slightly abridged, version of the Alesis DM7X kit, it nevertheless retains an incredible spec at an impressively competitive price tag."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alesis Nitro review
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
DW John Good Tuning Table
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The table looks smart and functions more or less as expected. Without doubt, higher quality than the majority of DIY jobs but comes at an astronomical price.”
FULL REVIEW: DW John Good Tuning Table review
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Tama Iron Cobra
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Tama has once again excelled itself with the upgraded Cobra family.”
FULL REVIEW: Tama Iron Cobra review
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
PDP Classic Wood Hoop Drum Kit
MusicRadar's Verdict
“This set is a great sounding cost-effective alternative to DW's flagship drum range.”
FULL REVIEW: PDP Classic Wood Hoop Drum Kit review
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Roland PowerPly Mesh Heads
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Roland gives any drummer the choice of easy hybrid conversion.”
FULL REVIEW: Roland PowerPly Mesh Heads review
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Tama Speed Cobra
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Tama has once again excelled itself with the upgraded Cobra family.”
FULL REVIEW: Tama Speed Cobra review
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
