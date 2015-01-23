NAMM 2015: Sonor stand in pictures
Sonor In Pictures
NAMM 2015: Sonor gave a wry nod to the past with their stunning new series at NAMM.
Vintage looks
With the new Vintage range, Sonor is aiming to conjure up memories of the '50s and '60s.
These kits are a nod back to Sonor's Teardrop range, a hugely popular series among vintage enthusiasts. These new kits come in Vintage Onyx, Vintage Natural and Vintage Pearl.
Vintage Pearl
These mouth-watering kits ship with rounded bearing edges, chrome hardware and have shells constructed from German beech wood. They look absolutely superb.
Back in Black
They also feature classic Teardrop badges, and shells are all 9-ply/6mm cross laminated tension free.
Prolite
It wasn't all vintage, the Prolite series was also out in full force, as you can see right here...