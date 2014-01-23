NAMM 2014: Zildjian announces the Kerope cymbal line

NAMM 2014: Zildjian has been around for a while now so has plenty of history behind them. Kerope Zildjian presided over one of the most storied periods in Zildjian history. From 1865 until his death in 1909 in Constantinople, Kerope continued to develop the classic K Zildjian sound that drummers know and love today.

In honour of Kerope, Zildjian presents the Kerope line, a new addition to the K family.

From the press release:

These hand crafted cymbals look as they sound – rich, dark, and complex. Reminiscent of cymbals from the '50s and '60s yet distinctly modern and relevant for today’s music, the cymbal line is named in honour of Kerope Zildjian. In memory of Kerope’s contribution to cymbal making and his deep commitment to craftsmanship, the Zildjian family is introducing a line of cymbals that includes 14” and 15” hats as well as 18”, 19”, 20” and 22” models.