NAMM 2014: Zildjian announces the Kerope cymbal line
Zildjian announces the addition of the Kerope line to its K family of cymbals
NAMM 2014: Zildjian has been around for a while now so has plenty of history behind them. Kerope Zildjian presided over one of the most storied periods in Zildjian history. From 1865 until his death in 1909 in Constantinople, Kerope continued to develop the classic K Zildjian sound that drummers know and love today.
In honour of Kerope, Zildjian presents the Kerope line, a new addition to the K family.
From the press release:
These hand crafted cymbals look as they sound – rich, dark, and complex. Reminiscent of cymbals from the '50s and '60s yet distinctly modern and relevant for today’s music, the cymbal line is named in honour of Kerope Zildjian. In memory of Kerope’s contribution to cymbal making and his deep commitment to craftsmanship, the Zildjian family is introducing a line of cymbals that includes 14” and 15” hats as well as 18”, 19”, 20” and 22” models.
Zildjian Kerope 18" crash
The Zildjian Sound Lab collaborated with New York based drummer, Zach Danziger, to design the new line of Kerope cymbals.
Exhaustive research into cymbals dating back to the 1950s and 1960s was critical in capturing the authentic look, feel, and sound of K Zildjian cymbals, renowned for their rich, dark tones and crafted, old world appearance. Zildjian also sought input from top artists from around the world.
Zildjian Kerope 14" hi-hat
“These are highly crafted cymbals that draw their inspiration from the very best cymbals in the Zildjian vault.
"We carefully studied every nuance of decades-old cymbals - their bells, profiles, hammering, lathing, tapers, and weights. Our goal was to achieve an old world look and sound being sought after by so many artists today,” said Paul Francis, Zildjian Director of Research & Development.
Zildjian Kerope 22" ride
“It is a great honor to have been able to collaborate with Zildjian on Kerope. It was an intensive process to work on this unique line of cymbals for drummers who are looking for lush, dark overtones and a sensitive, responsive feel.
"Everything about these cymbals makes me want to just keep playing them,” said Zach Danziger.