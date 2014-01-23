NAMM 2014: Los Cabos

NAMM 2014: Stickmaker Los Cabos announces new Duo 'multi-stick' mallet combo.

The Duos combine the company's popular 3A Maple drumstick with a 1" hard felt mallet on the other.

"The Duo is like the younger sibling of our Multi-Stick," said Matt Carter, Director of Marketing and Artist Relations. "Using maple allows for an overall lighter feel to this stick and the hard felt beater delivers a very focused attack while creating a wonderful overall balanced feel."

The Duo is 41.30cm long by 1.49cm and retails at around $25.

In addition Los Cabos also unveil their new 2B White Hickory Nylon Tip model. The company's White Hickory range already includes 2B, 5A, 5B and 7A models.

According to Los Cabos, the company recently invested in new equipment that will greatly improve the life and durability of their entire nylon tip line.