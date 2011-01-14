NAMM 2011: Yamaha Custom Birch drum kit launched

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha's Stage Custom Birch drum set is very popular with working drummers and schools that seek a high quality kit at a nice price.

For jazz drummers and educators who need a compact kit for small stages and easy load-ins, the new Stage Custom Birch Bebop drum set fits the bill. Schools seeking good-looking, functional drum sets will also appreciate the quality offered by this new kit.

"Many working drummers like having a second kit for casual gigs and this new configuration gives drummers who work small clubs a high-quality alternative without breaking the bank," said Dave Jewell, marketing manager, Yamaha Drums. "And, with school budgets getting tighter these days, this kit is perfect for middle and high school jazz bands."

Dealers have long requested a Stage Custom Birch drum set in this configuration. Top-tier features include rugged hardware, 100 percent birch shells that offer a cutting low-end sound and a flawless lacquer finish for great sustain.

