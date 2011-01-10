Maxonix unveils Zero-G Anti-Gravity Drumstick Holder

Maxonix has announced the UK availability of the Zero-G Anti-Gravity Drumstick Holder, which allows drummers to position their spare sticks anywhere on the kit.

The GelGrip-RotoTip mount fits on stands, drums, racks and legs while the FlexiGrip Clips can hold different stick sizes simultaneously, eliminating rattle or buzz. The 360-degree hold and 4-axis adjustment adds even more stick position options.

According to Maxonix the result is a "faster, more comfortable and more natural stick retrieval." It's available now in the UK from Beat This Drum - check out the shop's demo video above to see Zero-G in action.