March issue of Rhythm on sale now
Featuring the history of Yamaha Drums
The March issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or fromwww.myfavouritemagazines.com,Apple Newsstandand theGoogle Play Store.
This month we present the complete history of Yamaha Drums. We go way back to the company's origins and follow its path through iconic kits and all-star artists. We give you an exclusive look into the company's drum making process with a tour of the company's Chinese and Japanese factories.
Plus: We welcome back the Yamaha Recording Custom with a world-exclusive first review.
Win
We've got one hell of a prize for you this month, a brand new Yamaha Recording Custom worth over £4,000! One lucky winner will scoop a five-piece kit in the finish and sizes of their choice, with a Yamaha hardware pack.
Interviewed
We have a packed features section this month. Thinking man's drum hero Michael Spearman talks us through chart hits with Everything Everything and why you don't have to hit hard to sound good.
The mysterious Nameless Ghoul lets us in on the secrets of Ghost's success, while we dive head first into the prog world of Tesseract's Jay Postones.
We also hear about a career in rock with Tommy Aldridge, get timing tips from Gene Hoglan, hear about a Steve White classic track and we remember ska legend John Bradbury.
Plus, we pay tribute to the Thin White Duke by looking back at the drummers of the late, great David Bowie.
There's also a huge six-page NAMM report crammed full of all of the latest gear for 2016.
Reviewed
As always we have the cream of the crop getting the Rhythm review treatment this month.
We get a world's first look at the 2016 Yamaha Recording Custom. We also run the rule over Bosphorus' XT cymbals, AKG's D112 MKII, a batch of effects cymbals from Hammerax, a brace of La Rosa cajons and the CAP 100 cajon pedal from Schlagwerk.
Learn
This month's Rhythm disc is packed full of lessons for you this month. As always we have a stellar selection of songs for you to learn.
You can nail the face-melting 'Iron Fist' by Motorhead, The Beat's 'Mirror in the Bathroom' and Wing's classic 'Live and Let Die.'
Plus there's all of your favourite lessons from Colin Woolway, Erik Stams, Jason Bowld, Pete Riley, Pat Garvey, Kyle Cullen and Mike Sturgis.
