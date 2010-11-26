Korg announces two in-store offers for Saturday 27 November

Korg offers



PRESS RELEASE: Try any Korg product in store and get the chance to win one of these amazing prizes: Wavedrum; M50-61 Music Workstation; SP170 Digital Piano plus stand - you choose the prize!

Simply pop into your nearest participating Korg dealer on Saturday 27 November and test drive any instrument from our entire sonic arsenal of synths, pianos, Kaoss products, DJ remix gear and recorders.

Once you've done that - ask the in store staff for your unique ref code and email us at win@korg.co.uk with your details. We will contact the winner by Friday 3 December, 2010.

Offer two

Buy any single Korg product with a minimum £100.00 RRP, on Saturday 27 Nov, from a participating dealer and we will send you a Korg nanoSeries USB controller absolutely free!

Once you've made your purchase simply download your claim form here. It's as easy and exciting as that. Full list of participating dealers at www.korg.co.uk.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Korg

