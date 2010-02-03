In pictures: Omega GM-1 electronic drum kit for Rock Band

With the high level of electronic drum sets released at this year’s NAMM Show, it’s no surprise to see manufacturers rolling out more gaming peripherals in the same vein - moving away from flimsy plastic controllers to an altogether more ‘realistic’ playing experience. Omega Music Technology’s GM-1 System is the first for 2010.

Essentially, Omega has released a set of triggers compatible with Rock Band and Guitar Hero, enabling the gamer to play with a real drum kit. Available as a DIY set (see picture 2) for $249 or bundled with a Pearl kit which may well be the world’s largest game controller.

Any noise-level concerns have been taken care of with support for mesh heads and the Choral Choke damping system for the cymbals.

Budding DIYers can scroll through the gallery for a closer look at each mounted part.