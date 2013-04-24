Great gear in this month's Rhythm

Tama reveals the primary goal with the Star series was to re-examine every detail of their flagship Starclassic series "to enhance shell resonance". This has led to some interesting solutions and surprising retro features on the two kits sent to Rhythm for review - one in maple, finished in Satin Antique Brown, and the other in bubinga with a Dark Green Cordia finish.

