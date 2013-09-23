Former Premier chairman passes away

Clifford Della-Porta, the former chairman of Premier Drums, has passed away.

Mr Della-Porta, son of the company's founder Albert Della-Porta, died aged 86 on 12 September.

Mr Della-Porta's second wife, Josephine, told the Leicester Mercury: "He was a true gentleman and a man of deep faith. He was also a gifted engineer and designer.

"He was a very active man and was devoted to his family and the charity Menphys. He was a dearly loved husband, father, grandfather and brother."

A requiem mass is to be held at Ratcliffe College Chapel, Ratcliffe on the Wreake, on 28 September, followed by private interment.