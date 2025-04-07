“Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. He was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage”: Clem Burke, drummer for Blondie, dead at 70
He played on every Blondie album
Clem Burke, the brilliant and charismatic drummer for Blondie, has died aged 70.
Born in Bayonne, New Jersey, Burke joined the New York-based band in 1975.
He played on every Blondie album and every one of the group’s hit singles - including such era-defining classics as Heart Of Glass, Denis, Sunday Girl, Picture This, Call Me, Union City Blue, Atomic, Dreaming, The Tide Is High and the groundbreaking Rapture.
In times when Blondie were inactive, Burke performed and recorded with a variety of high-profile artists, among them Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Pete Townshend and fellow New York legends the Ramones.
An official statement from Blondie comments: “It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer.
“Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie.
“His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable.
“Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”
