Dream Cymbals at Drum Expo 2013

Drum Expo 2013: Born in 2005, Dream Cymbals & Gongs Inc. is the partnership of passionate Canadian instrument designers and generations of Chinese gong smiths.

Dream Cymbals & Gongs are all made exclusively in a family owned gong factory in the famed Wuhan region of China. For generations this factory has forged the finest gongs in the world.

In fact, bronze bell technology is very old in China, possibly dating back as far as 2000 B.C. or earlier. There are some who speculate the Chinese exported their cymbals and gongs along the Silk Road to Turkey where they designed their own versions.

Today, Dream Cymbals are distributed in over 14 countries and counting. Our exceptional old world craftsmanship, unparalleled sound and affordable pricing make these cymbals a must-have.

Dream are committed to supporting local development and dealers as well as producing our products in a responsible and sustainable manner. Most importantly, we are committed to providing exceptional musical products to musicians of all types.

Everyone deserves the best. Everyone deserves their Dream.

Dream Cymbals demo by endorsee Ed Freitas

UK endorsee Ed Freitas shows off his immense skills using the Dream Dark Matter range.

Dream Cymbals endorsee Stuart Wilkinson

In part one of a new interview, Stuart Wilkinson talks touring with Andy Burrows.

Dream Cymbals Bliss Series demo by Rich Irwin

Dream Cymbals endorsee Rich Irwin shows off his Bliss Series set-up.

Dream Cymbals recycling programme in the UK

As all drummers know, once a cymbal has started to show signs of split damage after years of taking a hammering, there's little that can be done apart from add it to that stack of knackered crashes leaning against the wall in the back room. Dream has the solution - we have brought our cymbal recycling programme to the UK!

Take any old split, smashed or cracked cast cymbal to your local Dream recycling point. Cymbals for recycling include crashes, rides, hi-hats, and so on, and can be from any manufacturer. Cymbals accepted should be in and around B20.

Just tot up the amount of inches in your broken cymbals and receive 50p per inch off the purchase of a new Dream cymbal (for example, a 22" Ride allows £11). There's no limit to how many broken cymbals can be used towards a new Dream cymbal.

Here's another example: four broken 18" cymbals are taken into any Dream recycling point, £36 credit is allocated towards a new Dream model; a purchase is made of a new 18" Dream Bliss Crash retailing at £131, a great new Dream B20 bronze cast cymbal is taken home for £95!

The collected cymbals will be melted down into a limited edition, numbered series each year creating new unique voices from old metal as part of the new exclusive Forge Reserve Line, or used to create Dream's new Re-FX range including Crop Circles, bells and trees.

For further details please email recycling@dreamcymbals.co.uk.

