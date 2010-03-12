Andy Fisenden joins Keith Carlock's UK drum clinic tour

Andy fisenden

PRESS RELEASE: We are pleased to announce that talented Australian drummer Andy Fisenden will be joining Keith Carlock as a warm up act for the forthcoming Keith Carlock drum clinics. Andy will be performing at the Reading, Birmingham and Manchester clinics commencing on 15 March.



Andy, born in Perth Australia relocated to the UK in early 2009 and has since worked with many high profile artists including the Sugababes and Tinchy Stryder. Andy has won an array of drumming awards such as Australia's best up and coming Drummer Award 1999 and The James Morrison Scholarship 2003.

From this buoyant win Andy went on to complete a project with James Morrison called On The Edge from which the group performed a live album and DVD at the Sydney Opera House. He went on the complete seven European Tours, Two Australian Tours and radio performances with On The Edge.



A Yamaha and Zildjian endorsee, Andy can currently be seen performing with the latest Sugababes line up with the brand new Yamaha DTX-Multi 12. Andy can be seen performing with the Multi 12 along with his Yamaha Oak Custom drum kit on the up and coming Keith Carlock drum clinics tour.



"I'm totally blown away by the Oak Customs," Andy reports. "The warm punchy sound would be its most noticeable attribute but my favourite feature is the incredible feel of the drums."

"I believe that they're the most versatile drums on the market. I've recorded Jazz, Soul, Rock and Pop sessions with these drums so far and they've performed outstandingly in each style. I look forward to every time I sit down to these drums!"



Gavin Thomas, Product Manager for Yamaha drums says: "Andy has it all, in all styles. He is super solid with a deep groove and flare that is just so exiting to watch," adding "a truly gifted drummer it is no wonder that he is already so in demand and becoming recognised by the drumming community."

