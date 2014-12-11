7 best cymbal models in the world today
UFiP Natural series
The Rhythm Best of drums 2014 polls have received over 34,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2014. Here, we present the best of the best cymbals that have been released this year, kicking off with the UFiP Natural series.
We say: This versatile range features something for a staggering array of tastes, but it's the dark Natural cymbals that particularly caught our attention.
Bosphorus Master Vintage
We say: Dark, complex tones. Fine hand-hammered build. Excellent playability. These unique cymbals truly deserve the appellation 'Master Vintage'.
Dream Ignition cymbals
We say: Dream cymbals have always been superb value for money but this selection represents a new high water mark. The quality of the sound on offer for the money is nothing less than sensational.
Paiste PST5 cymbals
We say: Newly updated, now lighter and more sparkling, for those moving up from starter cymbals to their first proper bronze cymbals Paiste’s PST5s offer a truly great deal and inspiring sound.
Meinl Byzance Vintage Pure ride cymbals
We say: A little off the beaten track but no less superb for it, these rides are as rich in tone and colour as their appearances. They're not cheap, but instruments with this much character justify the outlay.
Sabian 2014 Cymbal Vote winners
We say: Another top collection as voted for by everyday drummers worldwide. Iso and Raw Bell crashes are bright and colourful, the X-Plosion ride and Freq Hats multi-purpose, warm and musical. Winners all.
Zildjian K Kerope cymbals
We say: Dark and mysterious, malleable and full of complex, bittersweet character, the Kerope set achieves Zildjian's own vintage brief beautifully, recalling a classic era increasingly desired by the modern player.
