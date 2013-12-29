2014 New Year's resolutions for dummers

Did you find your first drum kit neatly wrapped under the Christmas tree and looking for a few pointers? Or perhaps you’re an old hand keen to hone your skills in 2014?

For both camps, going back to basics is not a bad idea at all. Sometimes even experienced players can benefit from revisiting the rudimentals. Drummers new, old, young and ancient may well confuse some basic drumming terms, so why not take a look at a video run through of drum essentials? That’ll help you tell your cross stick from your rim shot.

And while you’re at it, why not take a basic lesson or two? Then you’ll have no excuse for not nailing a perfect rock, jazz, funk and shuffle beat.