Gil Sharone and Stanton Moore mix a funk and Brazilian groove

Drum Expo 2013: Featuring two drummers that are giants in their genres, Galactic's Stanton Moore and Rock/Caribbean drumming specialist Gil Sharone discuss the rhythmic possibilities that can be created by combining original New Orleans funk patterns with authentic Brazilian drum beats. The video lesson concludes with Stanton and Gil in an amazing demonstration of double drumming.



