LANDR aims to make it easier than ever to release your music on multiple platforms

With its automated service, LANDR has given musicians another mastering option, and now it’s attempting to be a disruptive influence in the distribution business, too.

From just $1/month, artists can easily release their music on platforms such as iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and others, with the promise that they’ll keep all their royalties and rights. Those who sign up will also get data on streams, listener locations, downloads and revenue via a dashboard, providing valuable insight.

“LANDR is committed to help musicians focus on creating new content, so we’ve spent a lot of attention on making our new digital distribution features easy to use and self-guiding, with real DIY artists in mind,” said LANDR’s CEO Pascal Pilon.” We now have a platform where musicians can master tracks, collaborate with their peers and release their music easily, in a couple of minutes, at a price that actually makes sense for them.”

You can test the service by releasing two tracks for free, or sign up to a paid account that gives you access to both the mastering and release services or just the release ones. Find out more on the LANDR website.