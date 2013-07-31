Curt Bisquera on getting comfortable with the click

DRUM EXPO 2013: In-demand Los Angeles studio drummer Curt Bisquera talks about the "Click Track" and demonstrates different ways to become more comfortable playing with a click and improve timekeeping in general. Curt has recorded with Tracy Chapman, Sheena Easton, Belinda Carlisle, Celine Dion, Bonnie Raitt, Seal, Elton John, Sarah McLachlan and many others and performed on the soundtracks of major motion pictures including "The Bourne Supremacy", "Despicable Me" and "Man Of Steel".

