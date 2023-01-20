DrumCraft adds two new satin finishes to its Series 6 drum kits

DrumCraft has unveiled two brand new finishes for its Series 6 kits, expanding on the two limited edition finishes it added in October.

Joining the gloss-lacquered Black to Red and Black to Vivid Blue Fades are two satin versions of the same graduated colour options: Satin Black to Red Fade and Satin Black to Vivid Blue Fade.

The new satin versions of the colour options are designed to complement DrumCraft’s satin chrome hardware, with DrumCraft noting that Satin Black to Vivid Blue Fade “showcases a gentle transition from deep black to an intense night blue, subtly revealing the beautiful grain of the drum shell.”

Meanwhile, DrumCraft points out that its sunset-inspired Satin Black to Red Fade is “Reminiscent of the red evening sky just after sunset and therefore appears very natural and organic.”

DrumCraft Series 6 drums feature 6.4mm-thick, eight-ply hybrid shells comprising four plies of walnut (on the outer sides), and four inner plies of maple.

Series 6 drums use a 45-degree bearing edge, while each drum's hardware is finished in a contemporary satin chrome.

The new Satin Black to Red Fade and Satin Black to Vivid Blue Fade finishes are available across all Series 6 configurations, with individual drums also available from Thomann (opens in new tab).

Standard : 22”x18”, 10”x7”, 12”x”8, 16”x14”, 14”x6.5” snare

: 22”x18”, 10”x7”, 12”x”8, 16”x14”, 14”x6.5” snare Studio : 20”x16” 10”x7”, 12”x”8, 14”x14”, 14”x5.5” snare

: 20”x16” 10”x7”, 12”x”8, 14”x14”, 14”x5.5” snare 2up 2down : 22”x18”, 10”x7”, 12”x”8, 16”x14”, 14”x6.5” snare

: 22”x18”, 10”x7”, 12”x”8, 16”x14”, 14”x6.5” snare Jazz: 18”x14”, 12”x8” 14”x14”, 14”x5” snare

For more information, visit DrumCraft’s website.