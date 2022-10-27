DrumCraft adds limited edition finishes to Series 6 kits

By Stuart Williams
published

The revived drum brand has unveiled two gradient finishes to its flagship series

DrumCraft has unveiled two limited edition fade finishes in its flagship Series 6 line-up with the addition of Black to Red Fade and Black to Vivid Blue Fade.

(Image credit: DrumCraft)

The high-gloss finishes are both applied as a grain-revealing lacquered stain, expanding on DrumCraft’s current palette of satin and gloss colour options. 

DrumCraft Series 6 drums are based around 6.4mm-thick, eight-ply hybrid shells comprising four plies of walnut (on both sides), and four inner plies of maple. 

(Image credit: DrumCraft)

Series 6 drums feature a 45-degree bearing edge, and the hardware is finished in a contemporary satin chrome.

Both Black to Red Fade and Black to Vivid Blue fade finishes are available in all Series 6 configurations. 

(Image credit: DrumCraft)
  • Standard: 22”x18”, 10”x7”, 12”x”8, 16”x14”, 14”x6.5” snare
  • Studio: 20”x16” 10”x7”, 12”x”8, 14”x14”, 14”x5.5” snare
  • 2up 2down: 22”x18”, 10”x7”, 12”x”8, 16”x14”, 14”x6.5” snare
  • Jazz: 18”x14”, 12”x8” 14”x14”, 14”x5” snare

DrumCraft has stated that the new finishes will be offered in limited quantities. For more information, visit DrumCraft’s website.

