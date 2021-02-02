Download a free Greenpeace sample pack and use it to create ‘the soundtrack of the future’

Campaign group DJs for Climate Action and environmental organisation Greenpeace have come together to ask producers a simple question: what does our future sound like?

In order to answer it, they’re offering you the chance to download a free sample pack and use its contents to create a track. Submitted work will be put in front of a jury consisting of Ninja June founder Matt Black, BLOND:ISH, Nicola Cruz and and Cosmo Baker, who’ll select their favourite tracks for inclusion on a ‘green vinyl LP’ that will be released this summer. You have until 28 February to submit a track for consideration.

This is the first time that the sounds, recorded by Greenpeace during its many years of campaigning around the world, have been brought together in a sample pack. It contains everything from recordings of the Papuan rainforest to whale song, the metallic reverberations of the Greenpeace ships, and the sound of melting Arctic sea ice.

The pack was created by a team of electronic music producers and is available as a 536MB Zip file. It contains the following:

11 unprocessed field recordings (Amazon, Antarctica, Papua New Guinea etc.)

75 Percussion and Drum Loops (Rainstorm Shaker, Amazon NIght, Dragging Palms, Ship Kitchen etc.)

53 Melodic, Vocal, Bass and FX Hits (Killer Whale Bass, Underwater Ambient, Ice Creaks, Waves Glitch)

38 Drum Hits (Oil Squelch Clap, Penguin Guiro, Tree Cut Snare, Insect Hat)

All the sounds are royalty-free so can be used in your own music - the only request is that you credit Greenpeace and DJs For Climate Action where possible. Tracks submitted for the compilation will remain the property of the artists.