$50 off four- and five-string Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Basses at Sweetwater ahead of Black Friday right now

As we ramp up to Black Friday, Sweetwater is already pulling out sweetdeals on many of its exclusive models. Take this pair of sleek 4- and 5-string bass guitars, for example.

With $50 off each of the two-humbucker Squier Contemporary Active Jazz basses, it feels like the Black Friday guitar deals are well and truly landing already.

Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass V HH was $479/$429, now $429/$379 at Sweetwater Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass V HH was $479/$429, now $429/$379 at Sweetwater

Exclusive to Sweetwater, these 4- and 5-string Squiers are sleek as you like in Satin Black with matching hardware, and pack a sonic punch through their pairs of ceramic humbuckers.

The Sweetwater-exclusive Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass V HH refreshes the iconic J Bass for modern players, and as well as looking the part in this sleek satin black finish, is a bargain right now.

Complete with a matching headstock, both the 4- and 5-strings feature refinements like slim and fast C-shaped neck profiles and active electronics with a bass/treble boost control and a pair of SQR ceramic humbucking pickups.

In particular, those pickups are crucial to delivering punchy lows and clear highs making these versatile and very contemporary basses.

For more great offers, be sure to check our guides to the best Black Friday music deals and Sweetwater Black Friday deals.