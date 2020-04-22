$100k of prizes up for grabs in the Beatport Producer Challenge

Beatport has teamed up with Loopcloud, Plugin Boutique, LANDR, iZotope, and Roland Cloud to launch the Beatport Producer Challenge.

The contest will award 50 winners over $100,000 in subscription and software prizes, alongside a release on the Beatport platform itself.

Entrants will be given access to software and loops from the above partners, and submissions will be judged across Beatport's 10 most popular genres - namely, Techno, Tech House, House, Melodic House & Techno, Deep House, Drum & Bass, Minimal/Deep Tech, Trance, Dance/Future/Bass House and Afro House.

Toolkit

If you need any further encouragement, entry will get you various free trials. first up, each entrant will get a one month free trial of Loopcloud, giving them a choice of 4 sample packs, 300 credits to spend, and Loopcloud functionality.

All producers entering the competition will also have access to a free trial of LANDR’s mastering and distribution platform and access to a 30-day free trial of Roland Cloud, complete with Techno Patches and Patterns for the JUNO-106, JUPITER-8, SH-101, TB-303, TR-808, and TR-909.

(Image credit: Beatport)

As well as that Beatport release, 50 winners will be awarded...

● One year of Beatport LINK PRO+ and $50 in credits on Beatport.com

● One year of Loopcloud Studio

● Plugin Boutique Scaler Music Theory Tool

● An iZotope Beatport Bundle with an Iris 2 Sample-Based Synthesizer, DDLY Dynamic Delay, Mobius Filter, and Elements Suite

● One year of LANDR Pro and Lethal Synth plugin; and a One Year Roland Cloud Membership

To find out more and to enter head over to The Beatport Challenge.