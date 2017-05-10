DJs pay tribute as trance producer Robert Miles dies, aged 47

DJ and producer Robert Miles, creator of the massive 1995 trance hit Children, has died at the age of 47, it’s being reported.

Miles, whose real name was Roberto Concina, won a Brit Award in 1997, and Children is widely recognised as an era-defining electronic music anthem. His subsequent work was more experimental, and he also founded Open Lab, a radio station that broadcasted from Ibiza.

The precise cause of his death is unconfirmed, but it’s thought that Miles passed away following a short illness.

The dance music community has been paying tribute to Miles on social media; you can read a selection of the posts below.

Sad news... RIP #RobertMiles...May 10, 2017

#RIP Robert Miles. 'Children' was the first dance song I fell in love with in 1996. I will forever be grateful for your music, thank you.May 10, 2017

RIP #RobertMiles - This guy was legend. Never had the chance to meet him but he was a big influence 😥May 10, 2017

Saluting a dance music icon who passed away. Thank you for the music. R.I.P Robert Miles #RIPRobertMiles #Children pic.twitter.com/MYMwvUKcwhMay 10, 2017

Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of a true dance music legend #RobertMiles #trancefamily pic.twitter.com/2GE6pkUmoGMay 10, 2017

Oh wow, so sad to hear the news on Robert Miles.... I only played 'Children' 2 weeks ago on Sun:sets.... I wished I had written it. RIPMay 10, 2017

#RIP Robert Miles. Thank you for the inspiration, direction & courage! https://t.co/v0k2r2HufnMay 10, 2017

Sad to hear Robert Miles passing r.i.p thanks for the music 🙏#deconstruction#classichouse pic.twitter.com/f7xsvLTBF6May 10, 2017