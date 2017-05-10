More

DJs pay tribute as trance producer Robert Miles dies, aged 47

Children was a massive hit in 1995

DJ and producer Robert Miles, creator of the massive 1995 trance hit Children, has died at the age of 47, it’s being reported.

Miles, whose real name was Roberto Concina, won a Brit Award in 1997, and Children is widely recognised as an era-defining electronic music anthem. His subsequent work was more experimental, and he also founded Open Lab, a radio station that broadcasted from Ibiza.

The precise cause of his death is unconfirmed, but it’s thought that Miles passed away following a short illness.

The dance music community has been paying tribute to Miles on social media; you can read a selection of the posts below. 