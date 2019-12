Last week Magnetic Festival in Prague, hosted one of the biggest EDM events in the Czech Republic. Check out the video above to see us talking to founder and DJ, John Culter about what it takes to organise such an event and how he manages to book some of the worlds biggest DJs.

