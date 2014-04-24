Reloop at DJ Expo 2014

DJ EXPO 2014: Reloop was founded in 1996 by a young group of music technology experts and ever since stayed young in terms of R & D. Our development team is backed by numerous DJs, producers and sound engineers, who are inspired with fresh ideas every day.

Reloop can look back on an extraordinary company history, because Reloop has always been a brand by DJs for DJs as opposed to other DJ equipment manufacturers who originated from the fields of hifi, audio or software.

Founded as a garage business, the company has become one of the top 5 brands for DJ equipment worldwide, thanks to a distinctive German quality awareness and a close attachment to the DJ base. Reloop distributes innovative DJ technology in more than 80 countries and can look back on more than 20 years of experience in the DJ and pro-audio business.

Reloop RP-8000

The Reloop RP-8000 combines modern DJ technology in an advanced turntable. This hybrid high torque turntable does the balancing act between approved direct drive technology and a digital control section for your DJ software.

Reloop Terminal Mix 8

Reloop has developed a 4-deck pad-based performance controller designed to work intimately with the popular SERATO DJ software. The controller was developed in close cooperation with Serato, and it responds to the requirements of professional club DJs who want to offer spectacular live performances with creative effect manipulation and unique controllerist possibilities.

Reloop Beatmix 4

The Reloop Beatmix 4 is a performance-oriented 4-channel pad controller for Serato. Both companies have teamed up, to develop a 'fun to use' 4-Channel controller for the worldwide popular DJ software Serato to work seamlessly plug 'n' play: connect and start mixing.

