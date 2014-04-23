Image 1 of 3 Reloop Terminal Mix 8 Image 2 of 3 Reloop Terminal Mix 8 2 Image 3 of 3 Reloop Terminal Mix 8 3

DJ EXPO 2014: Reloop has developed a 4-deck pad-based performance controller designed to work intimately with the popular Serato DJ software.

The controller was developed in close cooperation with Serato, and it responds to the requirements of professional club DJs who want to offer spectacular live performances with creative effect manipulation and unique controllerist possibilities.

Endorsed with the same premium features and build that have made Terminal Mix controllers instantly recognisable around the world, but expanding on its forbears thanks to a sophisticated performance section with touch-sensitive multi-colour drum pads, the Terminal Mix 8 is a true whiz kid.

Visit the official Reloop Terminal Mix 8 product page

Return to the Reloop booth