DJ EXPO 2014: The Reloop Beatmix 4 is a performance-oriented 4-channel pad controller for Serato. Both companies have teamed up, to develop a 'fun to use' 4-Channel controller for the worldwide popular DJ software Serato to work seamlessly plug 'n' play: Connect and start mixing.

Beatmix 4 offers an ergonomically designed 4-channel mixer layout, optimized for the club allowing you to work intuitively: Dedicated equalizer and gain dials, high-quality line-faders, an extremely smooth-running crossfader, 16 multi-colour drum pads, as well as two extensive FX units are the foundation for your creativity.

