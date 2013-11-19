Pioneer unveils wi-fi enabled CDJ-900NXS

Pioneer has unveiled the new CDJ-900NXS player, the latest addition to the company's flagship Nexus range of DJ gear.

Like its bigger sibling, the CDJ-2000nexus, the 900NXS is able to play music from a variety of sources, including CDs, USB drives, Mac/PC, and smartphones and tablets via wireless sync with Pioneer's rekordbox app.

The 900NXS also features the same Pro-DJ Link, which allows up to four desks to share the same music source via LAN connection, and is capable of four deck beat sync. The unit also features a full colour LCD screen to make browsing song and viewing waveform and track info easier.

Elsewhere, the new Beat Divide and Slip Loop features allow for advanced on-the-fly loop slicing whilst keeping the original track playing in the background.

CDJ-900NXS is set to launch in December 2013 priced at £1149/€1399. For full spec info head over to Pioneer DJ.